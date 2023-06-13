Breaking Headline

US and Ukraine flag

US to send $300 million military aid to Ukraine

June 13th, 2023

ALBAWABA - The Pentagon reported that the United States will soon send Ukraine a new $300 million military aid package that will include weapons for air defense systems, ammunition, and ...

  3. Trump arrives at Miami courthouse

Trump arrives at Miami courthouse

Published June 13th, 2023 - 06:18 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami courthouse to stand before federal court as he faces charges of mishandling official records after leaving the Oval Office.

In case of an indictment, It is expected for Donald Trump to be facing what rounds up to 100 years in federal jail over charges of mishandling secretive official records after the end of his presidential term in 2020.

Trump is expected to be taken into custody and placed under arrest by US Marshals.

