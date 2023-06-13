Trump arrives at Miami courthouse

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami courthouse to stand before federal court as he faces charges of mishandling official records after leaving the Oval Office.

In case of an indictment, It is expected for Donald Trump to be facing what rounds up to 100 years in federal jail over charges of mishandling secretive official records after the end of his presidential term in 2020.

Trump is expected to be taken into custody and placed under arrest by US Marshals.