Trump Attacked After Cancelling Visit to WWI Memorial Cemetery Because of Rain

US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and US President Donald Trump (R) look on as they attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11, 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. Francois Mori / POOL / AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump has come under attack after he cancelled a visit to a World War I memorial cemetery in France on Saturday because of the rain.

Trump, who flew to Paris to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War I, was due to visit the Aisne-Marne American cemetery in Belleau located on the site of a World War I battle.

During that battle, in which Americans and French forces fought German forces in 1918, over 1,800 Americans troops were killed.

However, Trump called off the visit with the White House citing “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather” as the reason for the cancellation.

Chief of Staff John Kelly and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joe Dunford were instead sent to the ceremony which was attended by other world leaders.

This triggered backlash from many who described the reasoning as a weak excuse to not attend the event.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said in a tweet that Trump "didn’t bother to honor" the veterans.

Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill, also called Trump “pathetic” for his decision.

Ben Rhodes, a former aide to President Barack Obama, described Trump as “pathetic, disgraceful and embarrassing.”

In another provocative move, Trump caused anger after he used the word “celebrate” in his tweet about how he was marking the anniversary.

Many people took to Twitter and criticized Trump for his choice of word, saying he should have used other words like "commemorate" or "honor."

