Trump Sanctions Individuals Responsible for Mali Terror

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order authorizing the Treasury Department to sanction individuals responsible for terror activity in Mali.

A statement from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the order targets malign activities such as drug trafficking, hostage taking and attacks against civilians and the U.N. Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali.





"By taking this action, President Trump is ensuring all tools of national power are employed to promote resolution of the conflict in Mali and to hold accountable those persons who have committed acts of violence or engaged in other crimes that have prolonged the conflict, causing the Malian people undue suffering," the statement said.

U.N. peacekeepers and French forces in the West African country have struggled to fend off Islamist militants, separatists and traffickers. The Guardian described it as the deadliest peacekeeping operation in the world. Britain announced plans earlier this week to join the mission.

More than 170 U.N. peacekeepers have died in Mali between 2013 and February.

This article has been adapted from its original source.