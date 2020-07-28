Trump Calls Twitter Trends as 'Illegal', 'Very Unfair'

US President Donald Trump has blasted Twitter's trending section, calling it "illegal" and "very unfair."

"So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called 'Trending', where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one," Trump tweeted late Monday. "They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend."

"Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!" he added.

Trump's relationship with Twitter got worse in recent months after the social media platform labelled his tweets with a fact-checking warning.

In May, two of his posts about mail-in voting received "potentially misleading information" warning.



Another tweet in June in which he threatened George Floyd protests in Washington, D.C. "autonomous zone" was hidden for "glorifying violence."

Trump sought to fight back by issuing an executive order to strip social media platforms of certain legal protections.

On Twitter, a word, phrase, or topic that is mentioned at a greater rate than others is said to be a "trending topic.”

These topics become popular either through manipulation, or because of an event that prompts people to talk about a specific topic.

This article has been adapted from its original source.