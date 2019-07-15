Trump to Congresswomen: 'Go Back' to Where You Come From

US President Donald Trump’s apparent efforts to boost infighting among Democrats face a unanimous condemnations from the four progressive congresswomen, told to ”go back” where they came from, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” the president said in a tweet Sunday.

Trump was referencing Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib Michigan and Ayanna Pressley Massachusetts, who are engaged in a feud with Pelosi in the lower chamber of US Congress.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president wrote.

'Make America Great Again’

Pelosi said Trump’s comments reaffirm her previous estimation that the president intends to 'Make America Great Again.’

"When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again," Pelosi said on Twitter.

"Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power… Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values," added the California Democrat.

Omar, a Muslim congresswoman, was born in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu and immigrated to the US as a refugee, while the three other liberal Democrats were all born in the US.





“You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” said Omar, further citing a quotation from the assassinated US politician, Robert F. Kennedy. “America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.”

Tlaib, another Muslim congresswoman, took the chance to call for Trump’s impeachment.

"Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President?" Tlaib tweeted. "He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached."

According to Politico, Trump’s attack against the Democrats has given them “a common opponent to rally against.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.