Trump-Kim 2nd Summit to Take Place Soon - South Korea's President Moon

US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore today. (Susan Walsh /AFP)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the second summit between the United States and North Korea will take place soon and he expects the meeting will bring concrete results that will move forward the process of denuclearizing North Korea's nuclear weapons.

"The first summit was considered to be an abstract meeting and in reflection to that, I expect the second summit will bring some concrete agreements," said Moon at a new year's news conference in Seoul on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at a historic summit in June last year in Singapore and pledged to work towards denuclearization in a vague agreement.

High-level meetings between U.S. and North Korean officials in preparation for the summit will be underway, and Trump and Kim will meet soon for a second talk, Moon said.

"Kim's visit to China was also a sign that the second summit will take place in near future," he said.

Kim made a fourth visit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said China will play a "constructive role for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Moon said distrust that runs deep between the U.S. and North Korea due to failed denuclearization negotiations in the past has delayed their nuclear negotiations so far.

Past attempts to stop North Korea develop nuclear weapons failed as nuclear negotiations such as six-party talks between North Korea and the U.S., China, Russia and South Korea and Japan crumbled.

"This time, the talks are between leaders not officials and the weight of agreement is different from that made at a working level," he said.

Moon urged North Korea to take bold steps to speed the process of denuclearization and called the U.S. rewards the process with corresponding measures.

"I think the U.S and North Korea will discuss detailed measures at a second summit," Moon said.

Moon said he received a new year's letter from Kim, in which the North Korean leader expressed his wish to meet with South Korean President more often and called for a speedy process to improve North-South relation and denuclearization.

Moon replied to Kim's letter but undisclosed his messages.

Moon vowed to work with the international community to ease sanctions against North Korea so that North and South Korea can resume operations at their joint Gaeseong Industrial Complex and resort and travel facilities in Mount Geumgang.

