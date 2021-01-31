  1. Home
Trump is Left on His Own a Week Before His Impeachment Trial

In this file photo taken on January 20, 2021 outgoing US President Donald Trump boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC. Several of former US president Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers have left his team a little over a week before his trial, US media reported on January 30, 2021. CNN cited unnamed sources as saying that five lawyers -- including two who were thought to be leading the team -- had parted ways with the Republican billionaire after disagreeing over his legal strategy. MANDEL NGAN / AFP
Highlights
He was blamed for inciting an insurrection when the lawmakers were busy certifying the victory of Joe Biden in the election.

Donald Trump’s top impeachment lawyers have left the former Republican president’s defense team just days before his impeachment trial is to begin, sources say.

Butch Bowers, a South Carolina lawyer who was reportedly set to play a major role in the Senate’s trial of Trump as well as Deborah Barbier, another South Carolina lawyer, are no longer with the team.

Three other lawyers including Josh Howard of North Carolina and Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris of South Carolina, also parted ways with Trump, sources said.

Trump, who still asserts the disputed Nov. 3 presidential election was rigged, had differences with Bowers over strategy ahead of the trial.

He wanted his lawyers to focus on his claims of mass election fraud rather than the constitutionality of impeaching an ex-president.

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives impeached the ex-president over his role in the invasion on the Capitol on January 6 that left five people dead, including a member of law enforcement.

In a statement, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, instead of addressing the uncertainty around the legal team, railed against impeachment itself, saying the vast majority of Senate Republicans voted that convicting a former president is unconstitutional.

"The Democrats' efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country,” said Miller. “In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly."

The House introduced an article of impeachment last week to the Senate that charges Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors for whipping up an insurrection and disrupting the peaceful transfer of power.

Conviction in the Senate could result in a vote to bar him from running for office again, but the conviction is unlikely as only a few Republican senators may vote for impeachment.

Forty-five Senate Republicans supported a failed effort to stop Trump’s impeachment trial in a show of party unity.

Trump is the only US president who has been impeached twice by the House and will be the first to face trial after leaving the White House.

