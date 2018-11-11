Trump, Macron Agree Saudis Need to Shed Full Light on Khashoggi's Death

Smoke billows from the exhaust of the US president's official state car, also known as 'The Beast', as French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) bid farewell to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Elysee Palace in Paris on November 10, 2018 Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Follow > Disable alert for Jamal Khashoggi Follow >

U.S. president Donald Trump and French President Emanuel Macron agreed on Saturday that the Saudi authorities needed to shed full light on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month, a French presidency source said.

The two leaders also agreed that the Khashoggi case should not be allowed to cause further destabilization in the Middle East.

For his part, Trump stressed that Saudi Arabia is the "cornerstone of the region and a partner of America and should not be subjected to any instability.”

The source revealed, according to Reuters and CNN, that Trump and Macron discussed Syria, Yemen, Africa, terrorism and climate.

Earlier, Macron refused to link the selling of defense arms to Riyadh to the case of Khashoggi.

In another context, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that the 15 individuals arrested by the Saudi kingdom “know very well the murderer or murderers.”

He added, "Saudi Arabia's government can disclose this by making these 15 people talk."

Turkey has shared with Riyadh, Washington and other countries- recordings claimed to be linked to the case of Khashoggi.

“We gave them the recordings, we gave them to Saudi Arabia, we gave them to Washington, to the Germans, to the French, to the British,” he said in a televised speech.

This article has been adapted from its original source.