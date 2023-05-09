Trump to pay $5 million in E. Jean Carroll case

ALBAWABA - New York jury found former President of the United States, Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and forcibly touching American journalist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

Trump was accused of defaming the journalist last fall when he denied her claim, local U.S. media reported on Tuesday.

Trump will pay $5 million for Carroll in compensatory and punitive damages as the jury ordered the ex-president to pay $2 million in compensation and $20,000 in punitive damages for battery.

Furthermore, for defamation, Trump will also give the journalist $1.7 million for reputational repair and $1 million in compensatory damages and $280,000 in punitive damages.

On his social media platform Truth Social, the 45th U.S. president wrote: "Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me."

He maintained: "I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!"

Earlier, Carroll, 79, allegedly claimed that the former president raped her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.