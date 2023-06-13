Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 charges

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami courthouse to stand before federal court as he faces charges of mishandling official records after leaving the Oval Office.In ...
ALBAWABA - After appearing before Miami's courthouse, Donald Trump, as expected, pleads not guilty to all 37 charges against him as he is getting prosecuted for mishandling classified information.
CNN reported that no travel ban will be imposed on former president Donald Trump as he stood before Miami's courthouse facing charges stemming from mishandling classified information upon his exit from the White House in 2020.