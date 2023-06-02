Trump reacts to Biden's Air Force commencement fall

ALBAWABA Former US President Donald Trump commented on the incident of President Joe Biden stumbling behind him at the Air Force graduation ceremony in Colorado and wished him safety.

The president Biden dropped to his knees after stumbling over a sandbag after two hours on stage at the service academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

Shortly after President Biden fell during the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony, former President Trump said the incident was "not inspiring."

“Look, the whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that,” Trump said. “Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp, you gotta tiptoe.”