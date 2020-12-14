Trump Rejects Plan to Jab White House Staff Early

  1. Home
US President Donald Trump departs after speaking during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 17, 2020, in Washington, DC. JIM WATSON / AFP
US President Donald Trump has rejected a plan for early COVID-19 vaccines for the White House staff. 

Trump's remarks came after multiple reports said that senior US government officials will lead the nation by getting vaccinated.

"People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made," Trump said late Sunday on Twitter.

"I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!" he added.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized Pfizer/BioNTech virus vaccine for emergency use. The vaccination drive will start Monday.

Trump's statement comes at a time when deaths from coronavirus in the country have crossed 300,000.

