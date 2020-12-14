Trump Rejects Plan to Jab White House Staff Early

US President Donald Trump has rejected a plan for early COVID-19 vaccines for the White House staff.

Trump's remarks came after multiple reports said that senior US government officials will lead the nation by getting vaccinated.

"People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made," Trump said late Sunday on Twitter.

The Trump administration reportedly rejected an offer from Pfizer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses, and now other countries might get them https://t.co/iROF9Ouoqt pic.twitter.com/C5pTHgPPhb — Tech News Tube (@TechNewsTube) December 8, 2020

"I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!" he added.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized Pfizer/BioNTech virus vaccine for emergency use. The vaccination drive will start Monday.

Vanity Fair 12/07/20: Pfizer and Moderna, the two major drug manufacturers likely to receive emergency authorizations for a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, have rejected invitations from President Trump to appear at a White House “Vaccine Summit”. #PresidentIncompetent pic.twitter.com/E2Dl2nLWno — Frank (@Frank60566087) December 8, 2020

Trump's statement comes at a time when deaths from coronavirus in the country have crossed 300,000.

This article has been adapted from its original source.