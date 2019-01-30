Trump Rejects U.S. Spy Assessment on ISIS Which Warns Militants Could Regroup

President Donald Trump (AFP)

US President Donald Trump says the ISIS terrorists “will soon be destroyed,” pushing back on intelligence chiefs’ warning that the militants could regroup in Syria.

In a series of early morning tweets on Wednesday, the president took credit for the United States’ alleged fight against the ISIL terrorists a day after the country’s top intelligence officials testified in front of US Congress and presented a report analyzing the ISIL threats in Syria, from which Trump wants to withdraw.

“When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago,” Trump said, referencing the Takfiri militants.

Last year, Trump claimed victory over ISIL, a announcing that the US would begin a military withdrawal from the Muslim country.

“The group will exploit any reduction in [counterterrorism] pressure to strengthen its clandestine presence and accelerate rebuilding key capabilities, such as media production and external operations,” read the report. “ISIS very likely will continue to pursue external attacks from Iraq and Syria against regional and Western adversaries, including the United States.”

US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who was among those testifying on Tuesday, asserted that the militant group “will continue to be a threat to the United States, and we’re going to have to continue to keep our eyes on that … as the realization that this terrorism threat is going to continue for some time.”

The United States and its allies have been involved in airstrikes on Syria since 2014, claiming they seek to root out the ISIS Takfiri terrorists. The strikes have had no approval from the Syrian government or a mandate from the United Nations.

This article has been adapted from its original source.