Trump Takes Twitter to Court

Former US President Donald Trump asked a federal court to force Twitter to reopen his account, media reports covered on Saturday.

Trump's lawyers filed an injunction against Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey in a federal court in the state of Florida.

Trump asks federal judge to restore Twitter account https://t.co/fbroOwqeNr pic.twitter.com/HkUQ71tiUd — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2021

Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate," said his lawyers.

The account actively used by the Taliban administration in Afghanistan was mentioned in the petition as an example of how the company selectively applies rules.

Twitter, YouTube and Facebook permanently suspended Trump's accounts on Jan. 6 due to allegations that he contributed to the riot at the Capitol building and irregularities in the US’ 2020 presidential election.

