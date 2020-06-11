Trump Tweets Catholic Archbishop Letter That Covid, George Floyd Protesters is a Plot Against Re-electing The President

President Trump tweeted a letter written to him from Carlo Maria Viganò, a Catholic archbishop, who suggests the coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd protests are part of a 'deep state' plot to hurt the president's re-election.

In the long-winded letter, Viganò describes the current climate as a battle against good and evil and says Trump's participation in the anti-abortion 'March for Life' 'confirm[s] which side you wish to fight on.'

'In society, Mr. President, these two opposing realities co-exist as eternal enemies, just as God and Satan are eternal enemies. And it appears that the children of darkness – whom we may easily identify with the deep state, which you wisely oppose and which is fiercely waging war against you in these days – have decided to show their cards, so to speak, by now revealing their plans,' Viganò wrote.

Viganò claimed that 'investigations' into the pandemic response will 'reveal the true responsibility of those who managed the Covid emergency' and expose a 'colossal operation of social engineering.'

'We will also discover that the riots in these days were provoked by those who, seeing that the virus is inevitably fading and that the social alarm of the pandemic is waning, necessarily have had to provoke civil disturbances, because they would be followed by repression which, although legitimate, could be condemned as an unjustified aggression against the population,' Viganò continued.

He then suggested this was for political ends.

'It is quite clear that the use of street protests is instrumental to the purposes of those who would like to see someone elected in the upcoming presidential elections who embodies the goals of the deep state and who expresses those goals faithfully and with conviction,' he wrote.

Viganò goes on to assure Trump that he's not alone as there's an evil, 'deep church' exists among clergy too.

He pointed to the members of the Catholic church who criticized Trump's decision to appear in front of a statue of Pope John Paul II last week, a day after protesters were cleared out of the way with teargas and pepper balls so the president could stand in front of St. John's church in Washington, D.C. holding the Bible.

'They are subservient to the deep state, to globalism, to aligned thought, to the New World Order which they invoke ever more frequently in the name of a universal brotherhood, which has nothing Christian about it, but which evokes the Masonic ideals of those want to dominate the world by driving God out of the courts, out of schools, out of families, and perhaps even out of churches,' Viganò said of those Trump critics.

He also blasted the media for not wanting to 'spread the truth.'

He then told Trump that he knew he was on the good side of the equation for his participation in the March for Life and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

'However, it is important that the good – who are the majority – wake up from their sluggishness and do not accept being deceived by a minority of dishonest people with unavowable purposes,' Viganò said. 'It is necessary that the good, the children of light, come together and make their voices heard.'

'What more effective way is there to do this, Mr. President, than by prayer, asking the Lord to protect you, the United States, and all of humanity from this enormous attack of the Enemy?' he argued.

Viganò concluded the letter by telling Trump that he was praying for him against the Invisible Enemy, the name the president has used for the coronavirus, though in the letter referred to a broader conspiracy.

Viganò, who has put Pope Francis on blast in the past over the child sex abuse scandal, did not assign merit to the protests over racial equality in the same way as the pope.

Last week Pope Francis said, 'My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.