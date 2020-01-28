Trump Uncovers Controversial 'Deal of The Century' Plan, Tuesday Afternoon

US President Donald Trump has announced that the controversial "Deal of the Century" plan will be revealed in full on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump on Monday told reporters the plan would be announced at 12pm (5pm GMT), which will be revealed first to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz.

"I think it might have a chance," he said alongside visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

He added that the Palestinian leadership will "ultimately" get Palestinian support, despite their consistent vocal opposition.

On Sunday, Palestinian leaders threatened to withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords, which define arrangements with Israel, if Trump announces his Middle East peace plan.

All sides of the Palestinian political divide have also rejected the proposed deal, including the Palestinian Authority which has political ties to Israel.

Hamas, which doesn't and controls the Gaza Strip, has also completely rejected the Trump process and warned it could lead to an upsurge in violence.

Palestinian Chief negotiator Saeb Erekat told AFP that the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) reserved the right "to withdraw from the interim agreement" of the Oslo peace agreement between Israel and Ramallah, if Trump unveils his plan.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz will arrive in Washington on Tuesday, when Trump will unveil the peace plan.

Netanyahu has welcomed the "historic" deal, although the Palestinian side are expected to reject it.

"An opportunity such as this comes once in history and cannot be missed... I am full of hope that we are on the verge of a historic moment in the annals of our state," Netanyahu said.

