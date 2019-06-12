Trump Will Continue to be Haunted on 2016 Russia Links

Democrats on the US House Intelligence Committee are preparing to dig into contacts between the Trump campaign with Russia as detailed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into MOsco’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Chairman Adam Schiff told The Hill Wednesday that the panel was trying to find out whether US President Donald Trump’s contacts posed a national security threat even though they were not found guilty by Mueller.

“If the president was trying to make money in Russia during the campaign and concealing it, that’s a counterintelligence nightmare. If the campaign chairman was trying to make money from Russians and concealing it, that’s a counterintelligence nightmare. If others in the administration have financial entanglements driving US policy, those are counterintelligence problems of the first order,” the California Democrat said.





More than 100 contacts have been detailed in the first volume of Mueller’s report.

"None of that is really discussed in that fashion in the report, which is basically a report about prosecutorial decision making. So, we want to flesh out the counterintelligence issues.”

Representative Jim Himes has specifically expressed interest in fleshing out details about contacts between former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik, Manafort’s former business partner who the FBI believes has ties to Russian intelligence.

“The point is not going to be to rehash what is out there for everybody to see, but to try to get some detail on some of the things that were intriguing,” he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.