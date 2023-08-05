Breaking Headline

Tugboat Sinks after collision in Suez Canal, crew member's death

Published August 5th, 2023 - 07:45 GMT
In a major maritime accident, a tugboat collided with a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker in Egypt's Suez Canal, resulting in the sinking of the tugboat. 

The incident has sparked immediate rescue operations, with six crew members from the sunken vessel successfully rescued. Reuters has reported the death of one crew member from the sunken vessel.

The tugboat, named "Fahd," was carrying seven crew members when the collision occurred with the oil tanker, known as "Chinagas Legend." As the tugboat sank, swift rescue efforts managed to save six crew members, who were immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention. However, authorities are continuing their search for the missing individual.

The Suez Canal Authority, responsible for the critical international shipping route, is closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, the oil tanker remains safely docked at Port Said Port to assess any potential damages.

