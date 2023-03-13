Tunisia inaugurates new parliament

  1. Home
Published March 13th, 2023 - 03:14 GMT
Members of the Tunisian police block the entrance to the Parliament as the new assembly holds its first session in Tunis, on March 13, 2023. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Tunisia inaugurated a new parliament on Monday which held its first session was held since President Kais Saied's July 2021 power grab.

AFP report said that only state television and official media were allowed to cover the parliament session. However, Tunisia's private press and foreign journalists were denied access.

The new parliament was chosen after a two-round election held in December and January. According to sources, the voter turnout was over 11 percent.

Furthermore, the parliament was chosen following the latest Saied constitution that gives the president ultimate powers.

A new constitution was approved via a national referendum on July 25.

