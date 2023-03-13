Tunisia inaugurates new parliament

ALBAWABA - Tunisia inaugurated a new parliament on Monday which held its first session was held since President Kais Saied's July 2021 power grab.

AFP report said that only state television and official media were allowed to cover the parliament session. However, Tunisia's private press and foreign journalists were denied access.

#Tunisia's new parliament convened, the first time the country has had a functioning legislature since the President had the previous parliament sealed off by the army in 2021.https://t.co/m52yZGI9aV — The Hindu (@the_hindu) March 13, 2023

The new parliament was chosen after a two-round election held in December and January. According to sources, the voter turnout was over 11 percent.

Furthermore, the parliament was chosen following the latest Saied constitution that gives the president ultimate powers.

A new constitution was approved via a national referendum on July 25.