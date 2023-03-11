  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Tunisia to restore diplomatic ties with Syria

Tunisia to restore diplomatic ties with Syria

Published March 11th, 2023 - 04:53 GMT
Kais Saied
A handout picture provided by the press service of Tunisian presidency shows President Kais Saied casting his ballot at a polling station in the Ennasr district near Tunis on December 17, 2022, during the parliamentary election. (Photo by Tunisian Presidency / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Tunisian President announced his intentions to restore normal diplomatic relations with Syria.

Also ReadTunisians call for Kais Saied's resignation after poor vote Tunisians call for Kais Saied's resignation after poor vote

Kais Saied announced his plans of restoring ties with Syria after about over a decade during a meeting with Tunsia's Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar.

Relations between Syria and Tunisia were broken off in 2012 following the civil war in Damascus. Back then, Tunisia expelled Syria's ambassador over the deadly protests against President Bashar Assad.

During the meeting between Saied and Ammar, the Tunisian president said: "Nothing can justify the absence of a Tunisian ambassador in Damascus and an ambassador from Syria in Tunis."

He maintained: "question of the regime in Syria concerns only the Syrians", refusing any interference in the affairs and "choices" of others.

In February, Saied hinted at a possible return of the diplomatic ties between Syria and Tunisia.

Tags:Kais SaiedTunisiaSyriacivil war

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...