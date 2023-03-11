Tunisia to restore diplomatic ties with Syria

ALBAWABA - Tunisian President announced his intentions to restore normal diplomatic relations with Syria.

Kais Saied announced his plans of restoring ties with Syria after about over a decade during a meeting with Tunsia's Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar.

Relations between Syria and Tunisia were broken off in 2012 following the civil war in Damascus. Back then, Tunisia expelled Syria's ambassador over the deadly protests against President Bashar Assad.

🇹🇳 Tunisia plans to open its embassy in Syria. This order was given by the President of Tunisia to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.



The Arab world is rapidly returning recognition to Damascus. pic.twitter.com/ERVCkAGbro — RADAR ID (@RADARIDNEWS) March 11, 2023

During the meeting between Saied and Ammar, the Tunisian president said: "Nothing can justify the absence of a Tunisian ambassador in Damascus and an ambassador from Syria in Tunis."

He maintained: "question of the regime in Syria concerns only the Syrians", refusing any interference in the affairs and "choices" of others.

In February, Saied hinted at a possible return of the diplomatic ties between Syria and Tunisia.