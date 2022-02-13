  1. Home
Tunisia: Kais Saied Appoints New Temporary Supreme Judiciary Council

Published February 13th, 2022 - 07:00 GMT
Tunisian judges shout slogans against the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council
President Kais Saied on the weekend moved to scrap the CSM, accusing it of blocking politically sensitive investigations and being influenced by his nemesis, the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party. (Photo by ANIS MILI / AFP)
Highlights
Supreme Judicial Council was dissolved to end impunity, says president.

Tunisia's president signed a decree Saturday to establish a provisional Supreme Judiciary Council to replace the current body.

"The Supreme Judicial Council was dissolved to end impunity and an interim council was brought in place," said President Kais Saied, according to a statement issued by the Tunisian presidency.

"Fair justice, fair accountability is a sacred duty and one of the legitimate demands of the Tunisian people," he said.

Saied said last week that he would issue a decree effectively dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council.

The council is known as a constitutional institution that guarantees the healthy functioning of the judiciary and the independence of the judiciary in line with the provisions of the Tunisian Constitution and international conventions, within the framework of its powers.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

