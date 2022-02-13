Tunisia: Kais Saied Appoints New Temporary Supreme Judiciary Council

Tunisia's president signed a decree Saturday to establish a provisional Supreme Judiciary Council to replace the current body.

"The Supreme Judicial Council was dissolved to end impunity and an interim council was brought in place," said President Kais Saied, according to a statement issued by the Tunisian presidency.

"Fair justice, fair accountability is a sacred duty and one of the legitimate demands of the Tunisian people," he said.

Tunisia's Supreme Judiciary Council, one of the last remaining institutions able to work independently has been dissolved, President Kais Saied says pic.twitter.com/lD0TE3lr3h — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 10, 2022

Saied said last week that he would issue a decree effectively dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council.

The council is known as a constitutional institution that guarantees the healthy functioning of the judiciary and the independence of the judiciary in line with the provisions of the Tunisian Constitution and international conventions, within the framework of its powers.