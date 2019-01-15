Tunisia Remembers Jasmine Revolution

Anniversary of the revolution in Tunis (J.Ciochon/Twitter)

The Tunisian people must remain vigilant against attempts to confiscate the revolution by the ruling coalition and fight against the unpatriotic choices and policies it continues to impose, many opposition parties said on Monday on the anniversary of the revolution of January 14, 2011.

They also called on the Tunisian people to fight to preserve the gains of the revolution and defend rights, and to support social demands and legitimate protest movements, calling for the immediate publication of the final list of martyrs and wounded of the revolution.

In a statement, the Popular Front called on the Tunisian people to "popular resistance" to defend national sovereignty and protect their social rights and democratic achievements.

While reaffirming its support for the various forms of popular activism, particularly the working class and impoverished categories, its principled support for their protest movements and support for their legitimate demands for employment, social justice and dignity, it denounced the policies adopted by the ruling coalition which, it said, remain dependent on the global financial spheres.

it also warned against the practices adopted by the Prime Minister and his henchmen to replicate the same system that emerged from the 2014 elections and brought the country to the brink of collapse.

The Popular Front has also reaffirmed its commitment to revealing the full truth about the secret apparatus of the Ennahdha movement and to determining those most responsible for the political assassinations, the sending of young people to hotbeds of tension and the rise of terrorism in recent years.

"This issue is the focus of national priorities. It is the sine qua non for establishing a democratic political life, holding free and fair elections and protecting state institutions from infiltration and weakening," it added.

In the same connection, the "Ettakattok" party urged the judiciary to deal with the cases entrusted to it, the first of which was the case of the murder of the martyrs Chokri Belaïd and Mohamed Brahmi and the case of the secret apparatus of the Ennadha Movement.

While calling for the immediate publication of the final list of martyrs and wounded of the revolution, it stressed the urgent need to continue the transitional justice process, based on the conclusions of the Truth and Dignity Commission.

As for the Democratic Movement, it advocated the publication of the official list of martyrs and wounded of the revolution and the achievement of the fullness of the objectives of the revolution, through the consecration of democracy and national sovereignty, the construction of the national economy and the establishment of social and regional justice.

On the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the revolution, it also considered it essential to complete the process of electing members of constitutional authorities, free from political tensions and narrow partisan calculations.

For the Democratic Movement, the judiciary must assume its responsibility to reveal the truth about the leaks and suspicions weighing on it and work in complete neutrality and independence to establish the primacy of the law.

The case concerns not only political assassinations, leaks and suspicions of infiltration and instrumentalisation of state institutions, but also the security and stability of Tunisia and its democratic transition process.

"Despite some setbacks, the revolution will continue, driven by the oppressed popular categories and political and civil forces committed to achieving the full objectives of the revolution," said the United Democratic Patriots Party (PPDU).

It also reaffirmed the commitment to continue campaigning to address the unpatriotic choices of the ruling coalition and lay the foundations of the Social Democratic Republic.

In this regard, it called on Tunisians to join the patriotic forces to defend their living conditions and achievements, in this case collective and individual freedoms.

On this anniversary date, the Congress for the Republic (CPR) expressed concern about the manoeuvres of some ruling parties to postpone the upcoming legislative and presidential elections.

Concerned about a possible deepening of the political, economic and social crisis throughout the country, the CPR affirmed its full support for all social, civil and peaceful movements for employment and development and its support for the legitimate demands of teachers.

In its communiqué, the Congress for the Republic reaffirmed its fidelity to the blood of the martyrs and its total commitment to defend the demands of the Revolution for freedom, dignity, development and national sovereignty.

This article has been adapted from its original source.