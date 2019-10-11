Tunisia's Newly Released Candidate Karoui Calls for Delaying Presidential Vote

Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui who was released from jail four days before the final round of elections said on Thursday that he wants voting delayed for a week so he can campaign.

The media mogul who was jailed in August in a corruption investigation said a day after being freed from prison that a vote without a campaign "isn't right."

Karoui, 56, faces conservative law professor Kais Saied, 61, in Sunday's runoff.

Saied topped the first round of voting, the Associated Press reported.

"The Tunisian people must look closely and compare and choose," Karoui said in a statement outside the headquarters of his party, Qalb Tounes (Heart of Tunisia).

He noted that his party placed second in legislative elections last Sunday "despite prison."







