  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Turkey: 200 People Arrested in May Day March Crackdown

Turkey: 200 People Arrested in May Day March Crackdown

Published May 2nd, 2021 - 04:48 GMT
Turkish police detain a demonstrator in clash during May Day
Turkish police detains a demonstrator as they clash during a May Day rally marking the international day of the worker in Istanbul, on May 1, 2021. With the highest infection rate in Europe, Turkey enters a full lockdown until May 17, with all non-essential businesses to close and travel between regions restricted. Alcohol sales at groceries and chain stores will be banned to prevent unfair competition with closed small liquor stores. BULENT KILIC / AFP
Highlights
There is no legal basis for such a circular.

More than 200 people were arrested in Istanbul on Saturday as Turkish police cracked down on protesters who defied a coronavirus lockdown to take part in a traditional May Day labor march.

Also ReadTurkey: Over 40,000 New Coronavirus Cases ReportedTurkey: Over 40,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported

Riot police and plainclothes officers scuffled with union leaders and other marchers in Taksim Square. The city governor’s office said they had “gathered illegally” and had ignored calls to disperse. Protesters were also arrested in Ankara and the western city of Izmir.

Journalists recorded the crackdown despite an Interior Ministry order on Friday banning the filming of security forces while they are on duty. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government said the ban was aimed at protecting officers’ privacy, and the circulation of images online led to “popular misjudgments about the security department.”

However, experts told Arab News the ban was unlawful and would threaten citizens’ rights by weakening police accountability and preventing evidence collection, especially in cases where police commit violence against demonstrators.

“There is no legal basis for such a circular. The constitution grants the right of privacy only to individuals. Public institutions and public officials have no such protection,” said Gokhan Ahi, a lawyer specializing in technology and IT law.

“This ban is baseless, because the acts of the police forces against demonstrators don’t involve their privacy. Otherwise, it would be unnecessary to put security cameras in police stations.

“Public officials cannot enjoy privacy for the acts they commit in public places. They should act legally when they are performing their duties. Recording such acts normally helps authorities identify unlawful behavior, and provides strong evidence and a de facto monitoring mechanism for judicial authorities, especially in cases of torture and mistreatment.

Also ReadTurkey: Over 40,000 New Coronavirus Cases ReportedThe EU May Not Want Turkey in Europe!

“The helmet numbers of the riot police were erased recently, while the authorities use an increased number of civilian police to intervene in social movements, which feeds unaccountability for mistreatment by police forces on duty,” he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:IstanbulAnkaraIzmir

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...