Turkey arrests 15 people suspected of involvement in terrorist acts

ALBAWABA - Turkish police, in coordination with the intelligence service, have arrested 15 people suspected of being involved in carrying out terrorist attacks in the near term.



The police said that they arrested 15 people belonging to ISIS, following an operation carried out to uncover ISIS activities and arrest suspects, in Istanbul.



It also said the detainees intended to carry out attacks against the Swedish and Dutch consulates, and religious places of worship for Christians and Jews in Turkey.

İstanbul'da terör örgütü DEAŞ'tan bazı başkonsolosluklar ile Hristiyan ve Musevi vatandaşların ibadethanelerine yönelik eylem talimatı aldıkları öne sürülen 15 şüpheli tutuklandı. pic.twitter.com/IGvpQBXcnP — ANADOLU AJANSI (@anadoluajansi) February 4, 2023



According to the information circulated, the attacks that were intended to be carried out came against the backdrop of the Quran burning incident that took place in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.



After the defendants were referred to the Justice Palace in Istanbul, a Turkish court there issued a decision to arrest them.



Previously, the anti-terrorism forces arrested an ISIS member who was planning to target tourists and citizens in a vital area in Istanbul.



It is noteworthy that an explosion took place on Istiklal Street in Istanbul last November, killing six people and injuring others. At the time, the bombing was blamed on Kurdish militants.