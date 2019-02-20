Turkey Can't Cope With Another Refugees Wave - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint press conference with Russian and Iranian presidents . (AFP/ File Photo)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that his country will no longer be able to shoulder another potential migration wave alone.

Speaking in Istanbul at the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Budapest Process on Migration, Erdogan said that building higher walls with barbed wire was no way to prevent irregular migration.

There are around 260 million migrants, over 68 million displaced people, and more than 25 million refugees worldwide, he said.

Turkey has spent over $37 billion of its own national resources sheltering refugees, he added, citing UN figures.

