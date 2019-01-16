Turkey Eyes Minsk in 1st Meet Between Ankara's Defence Minister and Belarus President

Turkey's Hulusi Akar and Alexander Lukashenko (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Akar Follow >

Turkey’s defense minister met the president of Belarus on Tuesday during his first official visit to Minsk.

Turkey's Hulusi Akar and Alexander Lukashenko held a one-hour closed-door meeting at the Freedom Palace.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Akar said that the two countries will further develop relations in the fields of military training and the defense industry with the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Lukashenko.

"We believe that in the days to come, we will further develop these relations," he added.

Akar also met his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Ravkov, who welcomed him with a military ceremony.

Praising relations between Turkey and Belarus, Akar said that he was pleased by his first official visit to the country.

"We are pleased with the acceleration of relations between our countries, not only in the fields of the military and defense but also in economic, social, cultural, and other fields," he added.

The Belarusian defense minister for his part said he was pleased by Akar's visit, stating that it will contribute to stronger ties between the two countries.

Turkey was the first country to recognize the independence of Belarus, and diplomatic ties were established in 1992.

This article has been adapted from its original source.