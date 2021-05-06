Turkey Gives 10 Million People 2nd Covid-19 Dose

Some 10 million people in Turkey have gotten their second coronavirus vaccine shots, said government data on Thursday.

Over 14.3 million people have gotten the first dose, while more than 10 million had gotten both doses as of Thursday, 10.30 a.m. local time (0730GMT), said a Health Ministry real-time tracker.

The overall number of vaccines administered in the country reached over 24.25 million, the data said.



Turkey continues to give shots to priority groups as part of its national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which started in mid-January.

The country of some 84 million people has so far made deals for the supply of 240 million doses from three producers, including 100 million doses of China's Sinovac, 90 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, and 50 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V.

To date, Turkey has been giving the Sinovac and BioNTech jabs, with the first shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine expected to reach the country this month.

To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey last Thursday began a nationwide lockdown set to last until May 17.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 3.24 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Over 155.2 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 91 million.