  Turkey Uncovers Iranian Plot to Assassinate Israeli Businessman

Turkey Uncovers Iranian Plot to Assassinate Israeli Businessman

Published February 11th, 2022 - 09:07 GMT
ALBAWABA - Breaking news. Turkish security arrested an Iranian cell made up of nine people who were planning to assassinate an Israeli business named  Yair Geller residing in Istanbul. 


Turkish intelligence uncovered the plot to kill the Israeli businessman who was working in the defence industries in response to the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientists Muhsen Fakhrizadeh who was killed by Israeli agents in 2020. 
 


