Turkey's 100 Wildfires Kill Six People

Published August 1st, 2021
6 people killed in Turkey's wildfires
A pedestrian walks through the smoke as a massive wildfire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey's southern coast near the town of Manavgat, on July 30, 2021. AFP
Death toll from Turkey wildfires up to 6.

Turkey's wildfires in the southern Antalya province kills 6 people, according to local officials.

Unnamed sources told Turkey's Anadolu Agency that authorities found the bodies of two people Saturday. Sources confirmed the deaths to Hurriyet Daily News and said at least two were injured in the province's Manavgat district and hospitalized.


Nearly 100 forest fires have broken out in the country since Wednesday, affecting the provinces of Antalya, Mersin, Adana, Muğla and Osmaniye. Aerial and ground operations were underway to bring the wildfires under control, authorities said.

Weather reports showed high winds in the region.

"Weather conditions make it difficult to take the fire under control," Volkan Hulur, the governor of Akseki district, told Hurriyet Daily News.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

