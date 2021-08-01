Turkey's 100 Wildfires Kill Six People

Turkey's wildfires in the southern Antalya province kills 6 people, according to local officials.

A thread of tweets about what is happening in turkey and how you can help #PrayForTurkey #SaveTurkey #Turkeyisburning pic.twitter.com/5ryIX8NHnC — Mars ⚢ check pinned 📌 (@dekubunz) July 31, 2021

Unnamed sources told Turkey's Anadolu Agency that authorities found the bodies of two people Saturday. Sources confirmed the deaths to Hurriyet Daily News and said at least two were injured in the province's Manavgat district and hospitalized.



Nearly 100 forest fires have broken out in the country since Wednesday, affecting the provinces of Antalya, Mersin, Adana, Muğla and Osmaniye. Aerial and ground operations were underway to bring the wildfires under control, authorities said.

Weather reports showed high winds in the region.

30 cities 98 different places…

My beautiful country is burning. My beautiful country is suffering.

I don’t know if it’s climate or not but it’s a really really big issue. Our hearts are burning 🥵 This is so hard.#Turkeyisburning #TurkiyeYanıyor #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/bYmAGBHirR — it's 엘 (@2pm_Yvj) July 31, 2021

"Weather conditions make it difficult to take the fire under control," Volkan Hulur, the governor of Akseki district, told Hurriyet Daily News.

This article has been adapted from its original source.