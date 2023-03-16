Turkish helicopter crash in northern Iraq

ALBAWABA Turkish military helicopter crashed near the camp of an oil company, in northern Dohuk Governorate, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, seven people have died due to the crash on Wednesday.

A helicopter has crashed near the Atris oil field in the Chamanke district of Amedi in Duhok province at 21:00 this evening, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, whose identities remain unknown.



The area is the site of frequent clashes between the Turkish military and… https://t.co/4ZwauCpP5M pic.twitter.com/ohS4LU3MQP — Kurdistan Watch (@KurdistanWatch) March 15, 2023



The site of the crash is near the border of Turkey, an area evacuated due to the ongoing conflict between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).



“Preliminary investigations revealed that the helicopter was of type Eurocopter AS350 and that several of the passengers that were killed were PKK fighters,” the counterterrorism force stated.

A Turkish #blackhawk helicopter crashed outside #Duhok in the Kurdistan Region tonight. Reports confirmed several killed Ann’s injured. pic.twitter.com/5GptwUUbtm — Afshin Ismaeli (@Afshin_Ismaeli) March 15, 2023



The Turkey’s defence ministry was quick to deny reports that the fallen helicopter belonged to the Turkish armed forces.

