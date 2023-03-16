Turkish helicopter crash in northern Iraq

  1. Home
Published March 16th, 2023 - 08:18 GMT
ALBAWABA Turkish military helicopter crashed near the camp of an oil company, in northern Dohuk Governorate, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, seven people have died due to the crash on Wednesday.


The site of the crash is near the border of Turkey, an area evacuated due to the ongoing conflict between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).


“Preliminary investigations revealed that the helicopter was of type Eurocopter AS350 and that several of the passengers that were killed were PKK fighters,” the counterterrorism force stated. 


The Turkey’s defence ministry was quick to deny reports that the fallen helicopter belonged to the Turkish armed forces.
 

