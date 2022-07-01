Turkish Police Arrest Iranian Assassins Plotting to Kill The ex-Israeli Consul

ALBAWABA - Its breaking and trending. Turkish police arrest and Iranian group that were planning to assassinate the former Israeli General Consul in Turkey according to Hebrew news media sources.

#عاجل

اعلام عبري: الشرطة التركية تعتقل مجموعة إيرانية خططت لاغتيال القنصل العام الإسرائيلي السابق في #تركيا https://t.co/JC9DuODuWM — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) July 1, 2022

The arrest of the plotters was made last week with the news going viral on the social media.