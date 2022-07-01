  1. Home
  Turkish Police Arrest Iranian Assassins Plotting to Kill The ex-Israeli Consul

Turkish Police Arrest Iranian Assassins Plotting to Kill The ex-Israeli Consul

Published July 1st, 2022
News

ALBAWABA - Its breaking and trending. Turkish police arrest and Iranian group that were planning to assassinate the former Israeli General Consul in Turkey according to Hebrew news media sources.

The arrest of the plotters was made last week with the news going viral on the social media.

 

 


