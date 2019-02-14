Turkish Police Detain 52 Syrians Over ISIS Alleged Links

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Turkish police have detained 52 Syrian nationals over their suspected links to ISIS terrorist organization, state-run news agency Anadolu said Thursday.



The suspects were detained in the town of Osmangazi, in northwestern Bursa province, it said.

According to the private DHA agency, police conducted simultaneous dawn raids at five separate locations to apprehend them.

Turkey was hit by a wave of attacks in 2015 and 2016 blamed on ISIS and Kurdish militants that killed around 300 people.

ISIS claimed responsibility for a gunman's attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul during New Year celebrations in the early hours of 2017. The attack killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.

