Turkish Police Detain 52 Syrians Over ISIS Alleged Links
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Turkish police have detained 52 Syrian nationals over their suspected links to ISIS terrorist organization, state-run news agency Anadolu said Thursday.
The suspects were detained in the town of Osmangazi, in northwestern Bursa province, it said.
According to the private DHA agency, police conducted simultaneous dawn raids at five separate locations to apprehend them.
Turkey was hit by a wave of attacks in 2015 and 2016 blamed on ISIS and Kurdish militants that killed around 300 people.
ISIS claimed responsibility for a gunman's attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul during New Year celebrations in the early hours of 2017. The attack killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Turkey detains four Syrians over smuggling charges linked to drowned toddler
- Turkey detains 18 over suspected links to ‘parallel state conspiracy'
- Former Turkish police chief detained over Armenian journalist murder
- Money here, money there, money in my underwear - woman arrested for attempting to smuggle over $27,000 in her underwear for Syrian fighters
- Syrian refugees forced back from Turkish border by Daesh