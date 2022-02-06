Turkish President, Wife Test Covid-19 Positive

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan tested positive Saturday for the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"The results of the COVID-19 test that I had with my wife, after having mild symptoms today, were positive. Thankfully, we are going through a mild one," Erdogan said on Twitter, adding that the couple will be working from home.

"Hopefully, we will overcome this disease as soon as possible together ... We look forward to your prayers," the first lady said in a separate tweet.

Leaders both from within and outside Turkiye wished the couple a speedy recovery. Those who sent messages include Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



Erdogan expressed his and the first lady’s thanks to the leaders for their wishes in separate Twitter posts.

Separately, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev called Erdogan to wish him and his wife a quick recovery. During the conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on various aspects of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and friendship.