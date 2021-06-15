Turkish, US Leaders Meet at The NATO Summit

  1. Home
Published June 15th, 2021 - 06:25 GMT
Turkish president Erdogan meets US counterpart at NATO summit
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference after the NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021. YVES HERMAN / POOL / AFP
Highlights
2 leaders meet 1st time since US President Biden took office in January

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with US President Joe Biden in a closed-door meeting on Monday during the NATO summit in Brussels.

The one-on-one meeting at the NATO headquarters lasted for 45 minutes. The two leaders met for the first time since Biden took office in January.

Headed by the two leaders, meetings between the delegations lasted for 40 minutes.


The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, Omer Celik, the spokesman for Turkey's Justice and Development (AK) Party, and Turkey's Ambassador to Washington Murat Mercan.

The NATO summit, gathering heads of member states and governments, has begun on Monday in Brussels.

The NATO leaders have been holding bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Before Joe Biden, the Turkish president has also met other world leaders during the summit, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

