Twitter and special counsel clash over Trump account records

ALBAWABA- Court documents unveiled a confrontation between Twitter and special counsel Jack Smith's team concerning the search for records linked to former President Donald Trump's Twitter account.

According to Associated Press, the federal appeals court in Washington rejected Twitter's plea that it shouldn't face contempt or sanctions. The documents reveal that a search warrant was obtained by Smith's team in January, with the court establishing "probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses."

Additionally, a nondisclosure agreement was secured to prevent Twitter from revealing the warrant's existence. Twitter didn't dispute the warrant's validity but contested the nondisclosure agreement, highlighting potential First Amendment concerns.

This development comes as Smith recently indicted Trump for conspiring to subvert election results. Trump asserts innocence, labeling the investigation as politically motivated.