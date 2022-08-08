Two Blasts Kill Six Iranian, Lebanese Experts in Yemen

  1. Home
Published August 8th, 2022 - 07:25 GMT
Local Yemeni media sources reported two blasts were heard inside the capital Sana'a leading to the death of six people.

Sources revealed that Iranian, Lebanese experts, and dozens of Houthi members were killed in the latest explosions that took place in a Houthi-controlled area in the Yemeni capital on Monday morning.

Suspensions suggested that the blast was caused by a failed missile launch by Houthi militias adding that the missile exploded while being re-installed which led to the explosion of a laboratory and a weapons store near a training site inside Sana'a.

