Two Bombs In Milan Structure Housing The Lebanese Consulate

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Two handmade bombs were found outside a Milan building housing the Lebanese Consulate.

The bombs were found Friday morning where investigations are still going on of who put the bombs there, why and if there is any connection to the Lebanese Conssulate.

The alarm was triggered after a passerby noticed a package from which two electric cables were popping out, Naharnet reported. On the package there was also a note with a writing in Arabic: “It will explode in three minutes,” according to the Lebanese website.

According to judicial and investigative sources, one of the two bombs was detonated and Italy’s anti-terrorism authorities are investigating the matter the reported ended by saying.