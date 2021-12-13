Two Cargo Ships Collide in The Baltic Sea

Swedish authorities said on Monday that two cargo ships have crashed in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island Bornholm, according to BBC.

Jonas Franzen, the head of communications at the Swedish Maritime Administration, revealed to media that one of the cargo ships carries the Danish flagged while the other one has the British flag.

Rescue operations are underway according to the Swedish authorities. However, the number of people who were on board at that time is unknown.