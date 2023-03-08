2 killed, 16 injured in Egypt train accident

  1. Home
Published March 8th, 2023 - 06:43 GMT
A crane is deployed to lift a derailed train at the scene of a railroad accident in the city of Qalyub in Qalyub province
(Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A train travelling from the Egyptian capital Cairo to a town in the Nile Delta ran off the rails Tuesday, killing two passengers and injuring at least 16, Egyptian authorities said.

Twenty ambulances were dispatched to the scene, where the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, health officials said.

Egypt’s national rail authority said the accident occurred when a passenger train entering Qalyub station went through a stop signal.

No other details were immediately available. Officials did not say if that train went off the rails because of overspeed, or other reasons.

The incident took place in the Nile Delta city of Qalyub, which is north of Cairo.

Crowds of onlookers and emergency personnel gathered around the rail carriages, which had remained upright as shown in videos of the aftermath that were posted on Facebook.

Other videos showed passengers being dragged from the debris through railcar windows.

