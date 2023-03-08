2 killed, 16 injured in Egypt train accident

ALBAWABA - A train travelling from the Egyptian capital Cairo to a town in the Nile Delta ran off the rails Tuesday, killing two passengers and injuring at least 16, Egyptian authorities said.

Twenty ambulances were dispatched to the scene, where the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, health officials said.

Two people were killed and several others injured Tuesday in a train accident north of Cairo, Egypt's health ministry said after the country's latest rail tragedy.



➡️ https://t.co/3J12GhUfI9 pic.twitter.com/XTDB4KEzxp — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 8, 2023

Egypt’s national rail authority said the accident occurred when a passenger train entering Qalyub station went through a stop signal.

No other details were immediately available. Officials did not say if that train went off the rails because of overspeed, or other reasons.

The incident took place in the Nile Delta city of Qalyub, which is north of Cairo.

BREAKING: One dead, 16 hurt in train accident in Qalyub city of Egypt, health ministry sayshttps://t.co/0Zt47C0Dw3 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 7, 2023

Crowds of onlookers and emergency personnel gathered around the rail carriages, which had remained upright as shown in videos of the aftermath that were posted on Facebook.

Other videos showed passengers being dragged from the debris through railcar windows.