2 dead in Germany shooting

ALBAWABA - In the second deadly shooting this month, two men were killed in a shooting incident late Saturday in the port city of Hamburg, German police said.

The police were called shortly before midnight, when they rushed to the scene of the shooting, according to Deutsche Welle (DW).

Two dead after shooting in #Hamburg https://t.co/tohDT63WFE — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) March 26, 2023

One of the dead was believed to be the alleged shooter, the website added that “it is believed that the shooter fired several shots at the other man, before turning the gun on himself," DW reported, citing the prosecutor’s office in Hamburg.

Police said they had concluded an operation and were now investigating.

No other details were immediately available, including the motive of the shooting.