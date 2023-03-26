  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 2 dead after shooting in Germany

2 dead in Germany shooting

Published March 26th, 2023 - 08:54 GMT
Two dead after shooting in Germany
Shutterstock
Highlights
Two men died from gunshots after an incident late on Saturday in the port city of Hambur

ALBAWABA - In the second deadly shooting this month, two men were killed in a shooting incident late Saturday in the port city of Hamburg, German police said. 

Also ReadMass shooting kills 6 in GermanyMass shooting kills 6 in Germany

The police were called shortly before midnight, when they rushed to the scene of the shooting, according to Deutsche Welle (DW).

One of the dead was believed to be the alleged shooter, the website added that “it is believed that the shooter fired several shots at the other man, before turning the gun on himself," DW reported, citing the prosecutor’s office in Hamburg.

Police said they had concluded an operation and were now investigating.

No other details were immediately available, including the motive of the shooting.

Tags:GermanyHamburinvestigatingPoliceShooting

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...