Two Explosions Rock Netherlands as Letter Bombs Go Off in Post Offices

Two explosions rocked the Netherlands on Wednesday morning as suspected letter bombs went off in two separate mail depots.

The first blast occurred around 8am in a business park in Amsterdam to the west of the city centre, with police rushing to the scene but no injuries reported.

A second bomb then exploded in another mail depot in the city of Kerkrade, 120 miles to the south, around 30 minutes later. Again, no injuries were reported.

The explosions come a month after letter bombs were posted to addresses in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and Maastricht.

None of those packages exploded.

Investigations into Wednesday's blasts are in the early stages, and police have not officially linked them together.

Officers were also unable to say whether the fresh blasts were linked to the bombs sent out last month.

