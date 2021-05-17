  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Two Israelis Killed, 160 Injured as Synagogue Bleachers Collapse in Illegal West Bank Set…

Two Israelis Killed, 160 Injured as Synagogue Bleachers Collapse in Illegal West Bank Settlement

Published May 17th, 2021 - 07:27 GMT
The incident occurred in the occupied West Bank outside Jerusalem
Ultra-Orthodix Jewish men evacuate an injured man after the collapse of grandstand seating at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank outside Jerusalem, on May 16, 2021, that left at least 60 people injured. The incident occurred "as hundreds were congregated" for the Jewish Shavuot feast, a spokesman told Israeli channel Kan. Gil COHEN-MAGEN / AFP
Highlights
Two were killed and more than 160 injured when grandstand seating collapsed

Two people were killed and more than 160 injured when grandstand seating collapsed at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev. 

Also ReadOne Injured in Ramming Attack in The West BankOne Injured in Ramming Attack in The West Bank

The incident occurred in the occupied West Bank outside Jerusalem as hundreds were congregated for the Jewish Shavuot feast on Sunday, an emergency services spokesman told Israeli channel Kan. 

Israel's national medical emergency, disaster, ambulance and blood service, Magen David Adom, revealed the deaths of two people, including a 40-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy.

It said '167 people were evacuated to hospitals, including five seriously injured'.

The structure was 'under construction', a Magen David Adom emergency services spokesman said. 

Images circulating on social media showed the stands collapsing as dozens of men prayed.

'Praying in this building was forbidden,' Jerusalem police commander Doron Tourgeman said at the site.

'My heart goes out to the victims of the Givat Zeev catastrophe,' Defence Minister Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter, adding that army forces were seeking to assist with the evacuation.

The incident comes just weeks after a stampede that killed 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site.

The deadly crush in late April at Mount Meron in northern Israel has been described as one of the worst peacetime disasters since the nation's founding in 1948.

Also ReadOne Injured in Ramming Attack in The West BankWith 197 Dead; Israeli Warplanes Intensify Bombardment of Gaza

At least 16 children and teens figured among those killed.

Israel's state comptroller earlier this month announced the launch of an investigation into the stampede.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:IsraelPalestineWest Banksynagogue

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...