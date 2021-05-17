  1. Home
With 197 Dead; Israeli Warplanes Intensify Bombardment of Gaza

Published May 17th, 2021 - 06:14 GMT
Israeli warplanes target Gaza Strip
A ball of fire erupts from a building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021, during massive Israeli bombardment on the Hamas-controlled enclave. Bashar TALEB / AFP
Israeli warplanes target Gaza's south, west, and north in early hours of Monday

Israel conducted intense attacks in different parts of the blockaded Gaza City in the wee hours of Monday, according to Anadolu Agency's reporters.

Israeli warplanes bombarded many targets in Gaza's south, west, and north in the night, reported the correspondents on the ground.

According to witnesses, some areas belonging to Palestinian resistance groups, agricultural fields, streets, and infrastructure were targeted in the attacks. Some security centers in the city's south and west were demolished.

The attacks caused heavy damage to some buildings, houses, and streets. Electricity cuts are being experienced in areas near to the targets, they said.

Israeli warships deployed in the sea also launched fire on the coast of Gaza.

No statement has been published yet regarding the targets.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas' military wing, the Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigade, said the Israeli attacks on civilians were retaliated and they fired rockets on the cities of Beersheba and Ashkelon, and also targeted some settlement areas.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip on Sunday rose to 197, including 58 children and 34 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

 

The number of injured has reached 1,235, while tens of buildings were destroyed or damaged.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

