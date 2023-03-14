2 killed, 9 injured in Canada run-over accident

ALBAWABA - Two people were killed and nine others injured in a run-over accident in Canada.

A pick-up truck hit a number of pedestrians on a sidewalk in Amqui, Quebec Monday, killing two people and injuring nine others.

The deaths are two men, one in his 60s, and the other in his 70s.

Children were among the injured, but their condition has not been disclosed. News reports suggested that some of them are in critical condition.

The motive remained unknown. International media outlets said that the driver was arrested and that he was being questioned.

But there are conflicting reports about the driver's arrest mechanism. While some said that he was arrested at the scene of the accident after he tried to escape, others said that he turned himself in.

No information was released about the origin of the driver or whether he espoused specific political, or religious views, except that he was a man in his 30s.

An orange symbol was announced at Amqui Hospital, where the injured people were taken, indicating a state of disaster or a state of large number of casualties.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his deep regret and sorrow over the painful incident.

He tweeted in French, which was translated into English by Albawaba: "My heart goes out to the citizens of Amqui, Quebec. I am thinking of all those affected as we await more information on today's tragic events."

