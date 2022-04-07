  1. Home
  Two Killed in Tel Aviv Shooting, at Least Eight Critically Injured

Two Killed in Tel Aviv Shooting, at Least Eight Critically Injured

April 7th, 2022
ALBAWABA - Breaking news. At least two people died in a Tel Aviv shooting in Israel. News is being reported across the social media. 

The shooting was in the center of Tel Aviv at a popular road of bars and restaurants. The injured, in different locations varied from 8 to 15.

Reports suggest the shooter got away. However, some suggest that one of the shooters was killed and another got away and Israeli police have started searching for the man. 

Its also suggested the two died on the way two hospitals after sustaining serious injuries.

 


