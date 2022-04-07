Two Killed in Tel Aviv Shooting, at Least Eight Critically Injured

ALBAWABA - Breaking news. At least two people died in a Tel Aviv shooting in Israel. News is being reported across the social media.

Breaking News: At least two people were killed and eight wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv, the latest in a deadly wave of terrorism in Israel.https://t.co/Fa0ny6T6R5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 7, 2022

The shooting was in the center of Tel Aviv at a popular road of bars and restaurants. The injured, in different locations varied from 8 to 15.

Terror in the heart of #TelAviv: A shooting took place tonight in Dizengoff Square. At least 6 people are in critical condition. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/I6kGrQpALj — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) April 7, 2022

Reports suggest the shooter got away. However, some suggest that one of the shooters was killed and another got away and Israeli police have started searching for the man.

BREAKING: Two Israeli civilians killed in shooting attack in Tel Aviv. Police says shooter still on the loose — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 7, 2022

Its also suggested the two died on the way two hospitals after sustaining serious injuries.