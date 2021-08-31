Two Lion Cubs Yearn For a home in Gaza

ALBAWABA – The lions of Gaza roar. A Palestinian in Gaza raises two lion cubs on the rooftop of his home.

"I call on international animals rights groups to adopt these two cubs or support us with the food and care they require, or to take them outside Gaza to a nature reserve or to their place of origin" - Naseem Abu Jamea, owner of the cubs https://t.co/K3cZo7jJor — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 31, 2021

According to Middle Easy Eye he has been raising them for nearly a year. Naseem Abu Jamea is no longer happy about keeping them.

Even the animals are traumatized from #IsraeliTerrorism #IsraeliTerrorism A #Palestinian in Gaza has been raising 2 lion cubs on rooftop of his home for a year. "They were happy & playful but since Israeli bombardment of besieged strip they no longer..."https://t.co/Wtjmgo6iKE — Left is Best*Free Palestine🇵🇸 (@SilverForest155) August 30, 2021

He says before the Israeli bombardment of Gaza last May, they were happy but they are no longer so. They are afraid and jittery.

The jewel of the ME is under attack again #GazaForever pic.twitter.com/fFNOQVNsHZ — Wisdom of The Lion (@sonofselassie) August 23, 2021

He is calling on international rights’ groups to adopt them and possibly place them in a nature reserve.

During Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip in 2008 & 2009, a pregnant camel was hit by an Israeli missile. Israeli soldiers entered Gaza’s zoo & immediately shot the lions. Monkeys tried to flee or hide but were hunted down and killed by the troops. — LisablinnAccessibilityProfessional (@LisablinnMarCom) August 27, 2021

Abu Jamea had once dreamed up of opening his own zoo but now he is more realistic. With the Gaza Strip under siege how can that be he asks?