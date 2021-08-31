  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Two Lion Cubs Yearn For a home in Gaza

Two Lion Cubs Yearn For a home in Gaza

Published August 31st, 2021 - 11:52 GMT
A Palestinian youth plays with one lion cub at his family house in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 9, 2020.
A Palestinian youth plays with one lion cub at his family house in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 9, 2020.

ALBAWABA – The lions of Gaza roar. A Palestinian in Gaza raises two lion cubs on the rooftop of his home.

According to Middle Easy Eye he has been raising them for nearly a year. Naseem Abu Jamea is no longer happy about keeping them.

He says before the Israeli bombardment of Gaza last May, they were happy but they are no longer so. They are afraid and jittery. 

He is calling on international rights’ groups to adopt them and possibly place them in a nature reserve.

Abu Jamea had once dreamed up of opening his own zoo but now he is more realistic. With the Gaza Strip under siege how can that be he asks?

 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...