Two Palestinians Killed, Others Wounded in Latest Israeli Attack

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 7th, 2022 - 06:48 GMT
Israeli airstrike
A Palestinian man tosses our objects from his home, badly damaged as a result of overnight Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, on August 7, 2022. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

A medical source in Gaza revealed at least two Palestinians were killed and multiple others were wounded in a fresh Israeli airstrike on a house in Jabalia, north Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, according to Shehab Agency.

Sources reported the two Palestinians were recognized as Ahmed Mohamed Afana and Diaa Mohamed Al-Buraei.

Israeli forces also conducted new airstrikes targeting agricultural lands in the towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health in Gaza shared that the death toll in Gaza reached 32 including 6 kids and two women, and over 200 were injured.

Gaza has also responded by launching hundreds of rockets toward Israeli-occupied areas where two of them were destroyed by the Israeli army's Iron Dome.

