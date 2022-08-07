Two Palestinians Killed, Others Wounded in Latest Israeli Attack

A medical source in Gaza revealed at least two Palestinians were killed and multiple others were wounded in a fresh Israeli airstrike on a house in Jabalia, north Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, according to Shehab Agency.

Sources reported the two Palestinians were recognized as Ahmed Mohamed Afana and Diaa Mohamed Al-Buraei.

بالصور| شهيدان وإصابات بقصف الاحتلال منزل شمال قطاع غزة#غزه_تحت_القصف_الان

https://t.co/gMM7x7c6US — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 7, 2022

Israeli forces also conducted new airstrikes targeting agricultural lands in the towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health in Gaza shared that the death toll in Gaza reached 32 including 6 kids and two women, and over 200 were injured.

Gaza has also responded by launching hundreds of rockets toward Israeli-occupied areas where two of them were destroyed by the Israeli army's Iron Dome.