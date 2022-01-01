  1. Home
  Two Rockets Fired on Tel Aviv From Gaza

Two Rockets Fired on Tel Aviv From Gaza

ALBAWABA - Two rockets were fired on Tel Aviv according to Israeli army reports.

The two rockets were reportedly fired from the Gaza Strip which is controlled by the militant group Hamas. Large blast sounds were heard in the Gaza city and the neighboring area, moments before the two rockets landed near the beach in Tel Aviv.

Within an hour of news, Israeli media sources reported the start of an emergency meeting led by the Israeli Chief of the General Staff, one that is expected to look into whether or not the rockets were intentionally aimed at Israeli targets or not.

In a tweet, the foreign affairs editor of Israel's Walla News cited Gaza officials saying that the rockets were a result of an accident triggered by "weather conditions".

 

