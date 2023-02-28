  1. Home
  3. Two 'seriously wounded' in Germany school shooting

Published February 28th, 2023 - 12:09 GMT
ALBAWABA - Two people were seriously injured in a shooting near an elementary school in Germany, on Tuesday.

A shooting took place near an elementary school in Lower Saxony, northwest Germany, on Tuesday morning, according to German media.

It was reported that the police had arrested the shooter, but the reasons nor his identity have not been disclosed yet.

According to the information circulating, the gunman had also injured himself. 

It is not yet clear if he was one of the two wounded, or if there are two others besides him.

 

